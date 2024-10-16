Kings Lose Starting Goalie to Injury
The Los Angeles Kings will be without starting goalie Darcy Kuemper on a day-to-day basis. Ahead of their contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kings head coach announced that Kuemper will be out and David Rittich will start in Toronto.
Kuemper will be out of the Kings’ lineup due to a lower-body injury.
This will be Rittich’s first appearance of 2024-25 as Kuemper has played every minute of the Kings’ season so far. In his three games, Kuemper has 1-0-2 with a .890 save percentage and 3.59 goals against average.
In his one win, Kuemper made 32 saves on 33 shots against the Buffalo Sabres.
Rittich is entering his second season with the Kings organization. In 2023-24 he appeared in 24 games and notched a 13-6-3 record with a .921 save percentage.
Backing up Rittich will be Pheonix Copley who was recalled to the Kings from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The North Pole, Alaska native is in his third season with the Kings organization.
Since 2022-23, Copley has played in 45 games with the Kings picking up a 28-7-5 record.
Judging by their records, the Kings know how to perform well in front of their backup netminders. They’ll need to be at the top of their game against the Maple Leafs, even if they might be without William Nylander.
The Kings are opening the first half of a back-to-back situation against the Maple Leafs and are still over a week away from their home opener against the San Jose Sharks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!