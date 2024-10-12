Kings Goalie Is Team Canada's Answer
The Four Nations Face-off is set to be an exciting international tournament, with the best players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States facing off in February of 2025. It will be a preview of sorts for the 2026 Winter Olympics, as the four top countries will battle for dominance.
Canada still stands as the giant of the hockey world, and would be an understandable favorite to win the Four Nations Face-off. There is one big question mark that could prevent them from capturing the gold: goaltending.
Despite having the best skaters in the world with the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Sidney Crosby, their goalie depth is far from elite. Recently, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun discussed where Team Canada is at with their goalie choices, speaking with a few of the organization's management team for their updates. The one thing that's clear is they don't have a clear number one option in net.
The most likely duo to be on Team Canada for the tournament are Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers. The third net minder selected is an absolute crap shoot, with Adin Hill. Sam Montembeault, and Tristan Jarry also being mentioned as options.
But I think there is an obvious third choice not getting enough recognition. In fact, he should probably be the starter for Team Canada. And that player is Los Angeles Kings puck-stopper Darcy Kuemper.
The 34-year-old goalie is a Stanley Cup champion and a veteran of 369 starts. He's compiled 179 victories across five organizations. He had a down season last year with the Washington Capitals, but injuries and a fledgling team in front of him were both contributing factors to his poor performance. Now with the Kings, he's rejuvinated as he helps the Kings take the next step in their franchise's development.
Team Canada may opt for a younger group, which could prevent Kuemper from making the team. But, if they want to have the best three options available, they would be fools to not include Darcy Kuemper.
