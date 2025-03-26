Islanders HC Thanks Hockey Gods for Saving Playoff Chances
The race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is heating up around the NHL and the New York Islanders are just barely outside of the cut line for a wild card spot. Heading into a big meeting with the Vancouver Canucks, the Islanders are one point behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Islanders would be tied with the Canadiens, but they recently lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a shootout and were unable to get that extra point. Thankfully for the Islanders, however, no other teams in the tight Eastern Conference race gained ground on them.
Islanders head coach Patrick Roy gave special thanks to higher powers and is prepping his team to take full advantage of the opportunity they’ve been given.
“The hockey gods took care of last time,” Roy said. “Everybody lost. You’re coming into the rink and you’re like, wow, okay. We got a break.”
Heading into their matchup with the Canucks, the Islanders have a 32-28-10 record for 74 standings points, one point behind the Canadiens in the second wild card spot.
The day after the Islanders’ shootout loss to the Blue Jackets, the Canadiens lost to the St. Louis Blues in regulation, meaning they didn’t extend their lead in the wild card race.
The New York Rangers also have 74 standings points, but also lost in regulation to the Los Angeles Kings, keeping them from surpassing the Islanders.
The Detroit Red Wings are two points back of the Islanders, but dropped their contest with the Colorado Avalanche in regulation.
The Islanders blew a two-goal lead and another lead in the third period against the Blue Jackets but managed to steal a pitty point. That one point might be a difference-maker in their hunt for the playoffs as a new opportunity arises against the Canucks.
