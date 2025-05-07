Veteran Center X-Factor in Jets vs. Stars Series
The second round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets features huge superstars. The Jets bring Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor, while the Stars counter with Jake Oettinger, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, and top players Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen chomping at the bit to return from injury.
Yet, the x-factor in this series between the Jets and Stars is not one of the many superstars involved. Instead, the most important player of this series is veteran Dallas forward Matt Duchene.
The 34-year-old Duchene has gone through a post-30 resurgence in the NHL. First with the Nashville Predators and continuing on with the Stars the past two campaigns, Duchene's gone from second or third line pivot to 65+ point scorer. During the most recent regular season, he registered 30 goals and 52 assists to average a point-per-game for the second time in the past four years.
In the first round, Duchene was decent, but not a standout performer. He finished with three assists in seven games, but hasn't scored a goal yet in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Where he needs to improve is his 5-on-5 play. He has yet to record a point at even strength in the postseason, and that must change in the second round.
He has excelled on the power play, however. The Stars are firing on all cylinders with the man advantage, converting on 30% of their chances. Duchene's three points have all come on the man advantage as well, including a two-assist performance in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche. Going up against the Jets, that power play must continue its dominance. That means Duchene must find a way to continue producing on special teams.
If Duchene finds that next level, the Jets' defense is in trouble. They face an imposing challenge already trying to stop the potent offensive attack of the Stars, and that's without Duchene pitching in as much as he should. If he finds his game, he will be the x-factor in this series.
