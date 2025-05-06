Hurricanes Get Starting Goalie Back for Round 2
The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to finish their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils without starting goalie Frederik Andersen. An injury to Andersen in Game 4 forced the Hurricanes to start Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 5.
Kochetkov picked up the win, making 31 saves as the Hurricanes won the game in double overtime to seal the series win.
Heading into their second-round matchup with the Washington Capitals, the Hurricanes expect to have their full crop of players, including Andersen. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed that Andersen is good to go and will start for Game 1 against the Capitals.
Andersen left Game 4 when Devils’ forward Timo Meier forced a heavy collision in Andersen’s crease. After 24 minutes of ice time, Andersen was pulled for Kochetkov to finish the game.
Though he couldn’t complete the series, Andersen was solid between the pipes. In four games played, he picked up three wins, a .936 save percentage, and only allowed six goals.
Andersen has been dealing with injuries all season, holding him to only 22 games during the 2024-25 campaign. In that time, he picked up a 13-8-1 record, and played well enough to earn a one-year contract extension with the Hurricanes.
At 35 years old, Andersen may not have much time left in the NHL. Still playing at the top of his game, however, the Hurricanes believe Andersen can help them win a Stanley Cup.
Andersen signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million against the salary cap.
