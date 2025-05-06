NHL's Lack of Action Against Panthers Forward is Embarrassing
The NHL has faced plenty of criticism over the years for, shall we say, questionable decisions in how it's handled its operations, but nothing has drawn more criticism than how it handles player safety. That's for good reason too, as the league has been wildly inconsistent when it comes to punishing illegal hits. The phrase "wheel of discipline" exists for a reason after all.
Unfortunately, the league's inconsistency is rearing its ugly head again.
Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers was an exciting one, with Toronto holding off a comeback to win 5-4 and take an early lead in the second-round series.
However, the game itself was overshadowed by the hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett to the head of Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz, who has a history of injuries, stayed in the game for a few minutes after the hit, but once he made his way over to the bench, he threw up before reportedly leaving the arena on a stretcher to go to the hospital. It was an incredibly scary situation, to put it lightly.
Somehow, despite the clear head contact, Bennett did not receive a penalty on the play. Even more shockingly, Bennett will reportedly not receive any supplemental discipline from the department of player safety.
To put it bluntly, the fact that Bennett won't face any consequences for his hit on Stolarz - his former Panthers teammate, by the way - is absurd. Whether it was an elbow, as Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube described it, or a punch with the glove, as it appears to be in slow motion, it's going to have lasting implications for Stolarz, especially considering the immediate aftermath of the injury.
If this were an isolated incident, maybe one could brush it off as an accident. However, it's not an isolated incident, for both Bennett and the Panthers.
In 2023, Bennett concussed Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies during Game 2 of that second-round series with a move that looks like it belongs more in the octagon than on the ice. He received no penalty and no supplemental discipline.
In 2024, Bennett concussed then-Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, who is ironically now a Panther himself, with some angles showing a clear punch. Bennett received no penalty and no supplemental discipline.
That's just with Bennett, as multiple Panthers players have had similar incidents over the past few years. Whether it be in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when Matthew Tkachuk got nothing for a late hit in a decided game and Niko Mikkola only got a fine for boarding a defenseless player on his knees, or during their back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs, the Panthers have had several questionable hits go either unpunished or lightly punished.
One can speculate on the reason for that trend, but no matter the reason, the league's failure to crack down on these hits is simply embarrassing. Clearly the league has forgotten about the infamous Todd Bertuzzi-Steve Moore incident in 2004, which was directly a result of a failure to suspend a player after a questionable hit, because this is exactly how that happens again.
