Canadiens Say VP Not Going Anywhere
The New York Islanders are leaving no stone unturned as they look for a new general manager following the end of Lou Lamoriello’s tenure. According to the Athletic’s Arthur Staple, the Islanders have labeled a favorite candidate in Ken Holland, but are keeping their options open.
Staple noted that the Islanders also reached out to the Montreal Canadiens to check on the availability of Jeff Gorton. As the executive vice president of hockey operations, the Canadiens have told the Islanders Gorton is off-limits.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Gorton is in Montreal to stay and will not be accepting jobs in other markets.
Gorton has been with the Canadiens organization since 2021 and has previously stated he wants to see the rebuild through to possible Stanley Cup contention. With a surprise appearance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canadiens are well on their way to growing into a powerhouse.
The Islanders have also kicked the tires on former Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, but he is also in the running for the GM opening with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Islanders recently won the NHL Draft Lottery and will be picking first at the 2025 NHL Draft. They may have an aging team, but a chance to give the organization a shot in the arm with the first overall pick should be appealing to free agent GMs.
Gorton may still hear offers from other teams, but his commitment is to the Canadiens and their rebuild.
