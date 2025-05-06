Report: Islanders Targeting Former Oilers GM
It’s been a wild couple of weeks for the New York Islanders since their 2024-25 season came to an end. Without a playoff appearance, the Islanders parted ways with president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, discovered the NHL could be changing the format of the 2026 All-Star Game at UBS Arena, and were recently awarded the first overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.
With a big role to fill in their front office, the Islanders have kicked off their GM search with a few names starting to appear as front runners. According to Arthur Staple of the Athletic, Ken Holland is a favorite, Marc Bergevin is in the mix, and the Islanders reached out to the Montreal Canadiens about Jeff Gorton.
Staple noted that things can change quickly, but Holland emerging as a front-runner doesn’t come as a surprise. The moment it was announced that Lamoriello was out on Long Island, Holland’s name started to appear.
Holland has been leading NHL front offices for nearly 30 years, most recently as the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. Between 2019 and 2024, Holland helped build the Oilers into the Stanley Cup contender they are today.
Before joining Edmonton, Holland spent 22 years with the Detroit Red Wings as GM, leading them to three Stanley Cup championships.
With a first overall pick on deck for the Islanders, the open GM spot on Long Island should be an attractive position. The Islanders are casting a wide net and seem to find Holland as a top option.
