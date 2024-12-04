Top NHL Prospect Suspended for Odd OHL Rule
One of hockey's top prospects, and possible No. 1 overall pick at the upcoming NHL Draft, will be forced to sit out a game at the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) level thanks to one of the more peculiar rules in the sport. The OHL suspended Saginaw Spirit’s Michael Misa for one game following an incident that occurred against the Sarnia Sting.
According to the OHL, Misa is suspended for breaking a rule that reads “shooting objects out of playing surface.” Daily Faceoff’s Jeff Marek later noted that the object shot out of play by Misa was a teddy bear.
Misa was also ejected from the game for tossing the stuffed animal back into the crowd.
A growing trend in hockey has been the “Teddy Bear Toss” game, where teams invite fans to throw stuffed bears on the ice following the first goal scored by the home team. It’s usually a charity function and has made for some of the best visuals following goals in the sport.
The Sting hosted their Teddy Bear Night on December 1, and Beckham Edwards scored to make it a 2-1 game. As bears started to flood the ice, Misa tossed one back over the glass and into the crowd.
It's an innocent mistake, but the OHL is strict about this rule. Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett was suspended in 2018 for tossing a foam puck back into the stands as a member of the Mississauga Steelheads.
The rule is in place to keep fans safe and unharmed at games, but it only ever seems to be brought up when it's a harmless incident.
The Spirit went on to win their contest with the Sting by a score of 4-1. Misa had already scored before getting the boot, and was eventually credited with the game-winning goal.
Misa has a chance to become the next No. 1 overall pick at the NHL Draft. He brings a ton of offense and is looking to help the Spirit repeat as Memorial Cup champions. In 25 games played for far this season, Misa has posted 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 total points.
