Flyers Rookie Has Few Chances Left at History
The Philadelphia Flyers have a bright future ahead of them with star rookie Matvei Michkov at the helm. In 23 games played, Michkov is already a difference-maker in the Flyers lineup; he’s scored nine goals and 10 assists for 19 total points.
It hasn’t taken Michkov long to make noise with the Flyers, especially in clutch situations. Michkov scored three overtime goals in the month of November, and at age 19, he is tied with Sidney Crosby for the most in NHL history by a teenager.
Michkov is just a few days away from turning 20 and graduating from “teenager” status, but it’s still an impressive mark. Especially when you look into the smaller details.
Crosby played two whole seasons as a teenager with the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2005 and 2007. At 18 he played 81 games and scored all three of his overtime winners. His entire 19-year-old season came and went without an overtime goal.
In his first two years, Crosby scored three overtime goals in 160 games played. Michkov has three in 23. Crosby did a lot to prove he is one of the best teenage players in NHL history, but he’s got company in this particular department.
The Flyers have three more games before Michkov’s 20th birthday, giving him a few more opportunities at setting himself apart in history. Considering the Flyers have already reached overtime 10 times this season, it’s very possible Michkov gets his chance at history.
Michkov has done a great job of keeping himself in the Calder Trophy conversation, even if he was benched earlier in the season. No other rookie in the NHL has more points than Michkov’s 19. Montreal Canadiens blue liner Lane Hutson is in second with 16 points.
It'll be a tight race for the Calder and the NHL's Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season, but Michkov's scoring and clutch performances have helped him jump out to an early lead.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!