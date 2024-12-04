Flames Forward Out for Season After ACL Surgery
The Calgary Flames have been one of the best stories in the league so far this season going from well out of a playoff spot to currently holding first wild card position in the Western Conference. Within the Flames roster has been one of the better stories of determination with Justin Kirkland becoming an NHL regular at the age of 28.
Despite the success story, Kirkland will be out for the remainder of the Flames’ season following ACL surgery. After 21 games, a pair of goals and six assists for eight total points, Kirkland will have to work his way back to the NHL.
Kirkland suffered a lower-body injury after two shifts against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 29, and will not see the ice again in 2024-25.
It’s been a long journey for Kirkland after being drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2014. “Costco” spent eight years bouncing between the American Hockey League and ECHL before getting his first call to the NHL in 2022 with the Anaheim Ducks.
After seven games, Kirkland was in a car accident that took him out of the NHL lineup for the remainder of the season. The Arizona Coyotes gave Kirkland a couple of games in 2023-24, but he never recorded a point at the NHL level.
That was until this year with the Flames when Kirkland potted his first goal against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored one more against the Vancouver Canucks for his only two tallies at the NHL level.
Kirkland earned his way on to the Flames roster but will have to wait for next season to see if he is still worthy of his place at the highest level in hockey.
