Report: Ducks Hiring Joel Quenneville as New HC
The Anaheim Ducks have found a new head coach ahead of the 2025-2026 NHL season. The organization is reportedly naming Joel Quenneville as the newest man in charge, hoping he can guide this middling team out of the basement of the Pacific Division and Western Conference.
The Ducks fired former head coach Greg Cronin following a poor performance in 2024-2025. The team missed the postseason again and finished with a record of 35-37-10 for 80 points.
Quenneville has an extensive coaching resume. His first head coaching gigs came with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche. His coaching acclaim occurred with the Chicago Blackhawks. With the Hawks, he won multiple Stanley Cups and coached the team to a regular-season record of 452-249-96 and a postseason record of 76-52. Under his guidance, the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015.
Quenneville was fired by the Blackhawks shortly into the 2018 season. He exited the organization as one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and just the third coach to reach 700 career wins.
Anaheim is the first opportunity for Quenneville since controversy ended his tenure with the Florida Panthers in 2021. The Stanley Cup-winning coach with the Blackhawks was hired by the Panthers in 2019 and stayed with the team for two full seasons. He resigned just seven games into the 2021 campaign after he was implicated in the Brad Aldrich investigation that yielded evidence of misconduct and sexual assault in the Blackhawks' locker room. Quenneville was made aware of the problems during the season, but was proven to have downplayed and ignored the issue in order to focus on the Blackhawks' 2010 Stanley Cup run.
