Hurricanes' Perfect Penalty Kill Creating Issues for Capitals
The Carolina Hurricanes hold a 1-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals in their second-round series. The Canes' overtime victory shocked the Metropolitan Division champions, and now the Caps seek revenge in Game 2.
The Hurricanes established a strong plan for attacking the Capitals in Game 1 and aim to continue pushing them in Game 2. Carolina excelled at getting shots on net, pushing the pace, and keeping the Capitals' potent power play off the scoresheet.
The success of the Hurricanes' penalty kill is becoming a dominating factor in the postseason. Through six games in the first two rounds, the Canes have yet to allow a power play goal. Their 100% success rate while a man down is impressive enough, but it's the way they are doing it that is even more impressive.
The best word to describe the Hurricanes' penalty killing approach is aggressive. They are excellent at creating pressure, leaving the puck carrier with very little time and space to create anything. For the New Jersey Devils, the team the Hurricanes eliminated in Round One, the Canes' relentless penalty kill was a leading factor in their series win. The Devils' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe commented on the Hurricanes' PK abilities following an early series loss that feels relevant.
"They create pressure, have good sticks, length ... so many of the penalty killers here have been working together as a unit for I don't know how many years now," he said. "They have a great scheme and they execute very well. They have defensive habits and instincts."
The Capitals learned that lesson first-hand in Game 1. Now, they must try to counter it with the man advantage. If they can, Washington could win the special-teams battle and put a dent in the armor of the Hurricanes' penalty-killing unit. Otherwise, the perfect PK group in Carolina will lead the Hurricanes to a commanding 2-0 series lead.
