Mike Sullivan Plans to Remain Penguins Head Coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins are missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season and there isn’t a clear picture of the future. Fans have been begging for certain changes, but the Penguins don’t seem ready to move on from their head coach.
Mike Sullivan has been taking a lot of heat from the Penguins fan base over the last three years but he looks forward to remaining the bench boss in Pittsburgh.
During locker cleanout day in Pittsburgh, Sullivan reaffirmed his intentions with the Penguins.
“My intentions are to be the head coach moving forward,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan has two seasons remaining on his contract and the Penguins have always expressed their confidence in him as the head coach. Even with losing seasons, there has never been a sense that Sullivan was on a hot seat.
There may be added pressure on the winningest head coach in Penguins history as the back-to-back Stanley Cup championships stray further in the past, but no changes appear to be coming.
Even on the international stage, there is a great deal of confidence and hope in Sullivan behind the bench. Team USA leaned on Sullivan at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and will look to him again at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
Sullivan helped lead Team USA to a second place finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off, losing to Canada in overtime.
With 10 seasons under his belt with the Penguins, Sullivan has a 409-255-89 record. The 2024-25 season is Sullivan’s first below .500 finish with the Penguins, wrapping the year with a 34-36-12 record with a .488 points percentage.
Even in the last two years where the Penguins failed to qualify for the playoffs, they still held records over .500.
The Penguins haven’t made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2018 and there is still a hunger for one more deep postseason run while Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are still around.
Sullivan hopes to be the coach in charge if/when the Penguins get back to their winning ways.
