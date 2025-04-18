Three Biggest Disappointments of NHL Season
Every season in the NHL is a difficult grind, just ask players from the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, or New York Rangers. Expectations often differ from outcomes, and the results are sometimes worse than we hope for. As the regular season comes to an end, let's break down three players who worked through the most disappointing seasons in the league.
Alexis Lafreniere - New York Rangers
The Rangers and NHL truly believed Lafreniere put it all together last year. He scored 28 goals and added 29 assists for a career-best 57 points in 82 games and continued that success into the postseason, recording 14 points in 16 contests.
This season was a dramatic step back. To make matters worse, the organization signed him to a lucrative contract extension at the start of the season, only for his offensive numbers to dip to 17 goals and 45 points in 82 games. Now, the team is tied to Lafreniere through the 2027-2028 season with an average annual salary of $7.45 million, the fifth-highest on the team.
Jack Quinn - Buffalo Sabres
Like most of the Buffalo Sabres roster, Jack Quinn faced lofty expectations heading into the season. The team was projected to finally take a step forward, but they ultimately finished with fewer wins this year than the previous one.
Quinn was also projected to take that next step. Injuries have limited the former first-round pick's start, but he managed his healthiest NHL season in 2024-2025. Over 74 games, he recorded career highs in goals (15), assists (24), and points (39).
The disappointing part is that those numbers are all just one better than his previous best recorded during the 2022-2023 campaign as a 21-year-old. Going from 14 to 15 goals and 38 to 39 points is hardly a progression. The Sabres needed him to blossom into a top-six forward, and he failed to do so. He might be a complementary piece, but he's not a top scorer in their lineup. That, unfortunately, puts him on the list as one of the most disappointing players of the season.
Juraj Slafkovsky - Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are in the postseason and took a huge step as a franchise, so why is Juraj Slafkovsky on this list? Well, for the same reason as the Lafreniere. The young power forward signed a hefty contract extension, but failed to take the corresponding next step on the ice. Last year, he recorded 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games. He followed that up with 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points in 79 games.
The production alone isn't the disappointing part. He's an integral piece to the Canadiens and their championship hopes.
The disappointment sets in when you factor in his new salary of $7.6 million, which makes him the fourth-highest paid player on the team.
