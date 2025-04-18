Rangers Forward in Qualifying Rounds for U.S. Open
A disastrous New York Rangers season has finally come to an end, but no postseason appearance gives a key forward an opportunity at one of golf’s biggest stages. Rangers forward J.T. Miller is moving on to local qualifying rounds looking to compete at the upcoming 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont.
Miller is one of a few big-name non-golf athletes who are in the running for a spot at the U.S. Open. Alongside Miller are former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former NFL running back Danny Woodhead.
The Rangers acquired Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in late January after a feud with Elias Pettersson reached a boiling point. Miller was originally a first-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2011 and played the first six seasons of his NHL career in New York.
Qualifying for the major championship would be special for Miller, not only because he isn’t a noted professional golfer, but it’s being held at Oakmont in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born in East Palestine, OH, Miller grew up in Pittsburgh and played youth hockey in the Western Pennsylvania area.
This isn’t the first time Miller has competed for a chance to play at the U.S. Open. In 2022 and 2023 Miller participated in U.S. Open qualifying rounds in the Pittsburgh area.
"I wasn't into this expecting to move on or anything," Miller said following his round in 2023. "I just wanted to see if I could compete with these guys. … I'm a competitor in all things. It doesn't need to be professional sports; any activity, really, I like to compete.”
The multi-sport athlete has another chance to qualify in 2025, and could compete with some of the best golfers in the world. Rory McIlroy recently completed his long awaited career grand slam with a win at the Masters, and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will look to defend his title at Oakmont.
