Penguins Not Putting Blame on Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently one of the worst teams in the NHL and will need a massive change if they want to be a playoff team again with Sidney Crosby on the roster. A lot of talk has centered around Penguins' head coach Mike Sullivan and his job security. With the Boston Bruins firing Jim Montgomery and the St. Louis Blues quickly scooping him up, the heat around Sullivan has only gotten hotter.
As it turns out, however, the Penguins aren’t blaming Sullivan for the lack of success to start the year. According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas is probably not handing Sullivan is walking papers anytime soon.
“I think Dubas likes Sullivan a lot and thinks he’s a great coach,” Yohe writes. “I think he knew there was a real chance this team wouldn’t be very good and thus Sullivan probably was expected to survive this season.”
You’d think that four regulation wins as Thanksgiving Week arrives and a 7-12-4 overall record would be enough to get a coach fired, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Pittsburgh.
“My sense all along, however, has been that Dubas and ownership don’t hold Sullivan responsible for what’s going on,” Yohe writes. “So, sure, he could get fired. But I think the Penguins view that as a last resort. And I don’t think they truly want to let him go.”
Sullivan has a contract that takes him through the 2026-27 season. He signed that deal ahead of the 2022-23 season, two years before the expiration of his then-active deal.
The 2024-25 season is the first year of Sullivan’s new contract.
It’s that new deal, plus an undying commitment to the team, plus a hope for a better future, plus the fact that he’s a top coach in the NHL that is swaying the Penguins to keep Sullivan around. No matter how rough the season may get, it’ll take a serious change in heart to see the Penguins let go of their two-time Stanley Cup champion coach.
The Penguins haven't publicly stated their plan for the 2024-25 season, but it's safe to say they are turning their attention to the future. At least into next year, Sullivan is sure to be a key piece of the organization.
