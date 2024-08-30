Mike Trout Reacts to Death of Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau
The death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew has struck the hockey world, but the waves have spread across sports. NBA icon LeBron James made a statement on the tragedy on Twitter, but he wasn’t the only professional athlete outside of the NHL to send their condolences.
11-time MLB All-Star Mike Trout tweeted that he was devastated by the loss of the Gaudreau brothers and sent love to their family.
The Gaudreau’s and Trout are all natives of the state of New Jersey; the Gaudreau’s from Salem County, and Trout from Vineland. Salem County and Vineland border one another in southern New Jersey.
Trout has spent his whole career with the Los Angeles Angels and is already looked at as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Trout is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 MLB season with a knee injury.
Major League Baseball made a statement of their own regarding the death of Johnny and Matthew, sending condolences to the Blue Jackets and the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!