Wild Defenseman Announces Retirement
Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski is calling it a career after 17 NHL seasons, he confirmed to Joe Smith of The Athletic.
“I think I’ve known for a while,” Goligoski said. “Do you hang around and see if some team wants to throw some money at you? I have no desire to move my family. No desire to go by myself and do all that. That’s the most amazing thing about finishing in Minnesota. It makes it easier to say, ‘Hey, I’m good.'
“I think it’s the longevity of it, honestly. I can totally see where it’d be very difficult if you’re not planning on being done, where it’s like you don’t get a contract but you’re still younger. It feels to me like I’ve had my fun, I’ve done it long enough. I’m good to step away and move on.”
Goligoski, 39, appeared in 1,078 NHL games for the Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored 87 goals and 475 points throughout his career.
The Minnesota native had the privilege of playing his final three seasons with his hometown team, though not without some speed bumps. He was relegated to a reserve role for the last two seasons, so much so that he had to wait over two weeks between career games No. 999 and 1,000. However, Goligoski made the most of his return, scoring the overtime winner against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 19, 2022.
“Oh my gosh, it was so exciting,” his wife Amanda said. “I was so proud of him. We got one of the pictures of right when it happened and he’s sitting on the ice with the biggest smile on his face. That was a moment he needed. After the season and how it went, he needed that moment. Sucking it up the whole year, being a good sport, having a smile on his face. That was really exciting to see.”
Goligoski was also nearly traded at the 2023 trade deadline, but invoked his no-move clause to remain in his home state. At the end of the day, packing up and leaving his family in the middle of the season just wasn't what he wanted to do.
The veteran blue-liner left the door open to working as an executive one day, but for now, he's more than happy to spend time with his wife and three kids.
“It almost doesn’t feel like a huge deal not to be playing hockey," Goligoski said. "It’s the same day to day. It’s totally amazing to get a chance to play for the home-state team and then finish and be done. It’s crazy. I’m very lucky. I don’t know how many people get to do that.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!