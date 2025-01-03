Wild Captain Out After Illegal Hit
The Minnesota Wild will be without their captain with a lower-body injury after taking an illegal slew foot against the Nashville Predators. Following the announcement of a three-game suspension for Zachary L’Heureux, the Wild announced that Jared Spurgeon will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.
Spurgeon fell awkwardly into the boards after being slew-footed by L’Heureux in the Wild’s win over the Predators. After his fall, Spurgeon was in clear pain right away and did not return to the game.
All things considered, a week-to-week timetable is probably best case scenario for the Wild. Spurgeon hit the boards hard and his ankle landed at a weird angle.
This will be Spurgeon’s second time away from the Wild lineup after missing a handful of games earlier in the season. In 32 games played, Spurgeon has four goals and nine assists for 13 total points. At 35 years old, Spurgeon has only played with the Wild over his 15-season career.
Just a game shy of 900 in his career, Spurgeon has scored 114 goals and 283 assists for 397 total points.
To fill the roster spot being left open by Spurgeon, the Wild have recalled Carson Lambos from the American Hockey League.
