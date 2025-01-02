Blackhawks Forward Makes NHL Debut Against Brother
For Chicago Blackhawks forward Colton Dach, getting to make his NHL debut is a dream come true. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is set to play in his first game with the Hawks. The good news for him is he'll have a familiar face on the opposing team: his older brother, Kirby.
In an excellent turn of events for the Dach family, the Blackhawks' rookie will make his NHL debut against his older brother. It's a momentous occasion for Colton, and it will also make the first time these two brothers will get the chance to compete against one another.
Colton Dach has been building his game up since being selected in 2021. Two years younger than his brother, Colton follows in Kirby's physical footsteps. Both Dach boys are well over 6'0 and 200 pounds, and rely on that heavy frame to keep them on the puck.
Over the past two seasons, Colton has been improving steadily. Last year, he recorded 11 goals and 27 points over 46 games. This year, he's already up to 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 30 games. He joins the Blackhawks' lineup with the opportunity to not only beat his brother, but also with a chance to earn an NHL roster spot for the forseeable future.
His brother Kirby is very familiar with the Blackhawks' organization as well. They originally selected him with the third-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. Drafted to be a pillar of the next phase of Chicago hockey, injuries derailed his tenure there and resulted in him being shipped to the Canadiens prior to the 2022 NHL Draft.
He's played 249 total games between the two teams, registering 38 goals and 73 assists for 111 points. His career best season came during his first year with the Habs, when he notched 14 goals and 38 points in 58 games.
