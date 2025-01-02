Predators Forward Suspended for Slew-Footing
After a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, a Nashville Predators forward has been suspended for a tripping/slew-footing incident in a recent game. Predators' winger Zachary L'Heureux was assessed a match penalty in a contest against the Minnesota Wild after he was deemed to slew-foot Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon. The play resulted in Spurgeon exiting the game and requiring an MRI on his lower-body and is considered out long-term.
The Predators' forward has been suspended for three games for the incident. This is the first suspension of L'Heureux's NHL career.
In the Department's explanation of the play, they highlight's L'Heureux's use of his left foot to force Spurgeon's leg off the ice as well as use of his left shoulder to force Spurgeon's upper-body backwards. The league is very dilligent when it comes to slew-footing plays and anything related due to the vulnerability with which it leaves the player taking the trip. The fact that Spurgeon was injured on the play was a heavily weighed factor as well.
While this is L'Heureux's first suspension in the NHL, he has a history of disciplinary action taken against him over his hockey career. According to Breakaway On SI's Nick Horwat, the former first-round pick of the Predators was a repeat offender during his junior hockey and American Hockey League days.
Horwat points out that the 21-year-old was suspended on two occassions last year in the AHL. Once for sucker punching an opponent and another time for fighting after the final whistle.
But his suspensions are even worse in junior hockey. Over the course of his three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, he was suspended an astounding nine different times. His physicality, relentlessness, and inability to toe the line between fair play and illegal was frequently under fire while playing in the QMJHL.
That reputation has seemingly followed him to the NHL, and L'Heureux will have to adjust. When he returns following his three-game suspension, he'll need to find a way to play hard, but fair, or else he won't last long in Nashville or the NHL.
