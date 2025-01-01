Red Wings Goalie Prospect Leads USA Victory
The United States closed out the group stage of the 2025 World Junior Championship with a statement victory over Canada. USA took advantage of an undisciplined Canadian roster, scoring three power play goals on seven chances to earn the win and the top spot in Group A at the WJC.
Stepping up for the United States in the win was their starting goaltender, Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine. The 19-year-old goalie was fantastic for Team USA, stopping 38 of 39 Canadian shots against him. It was a reminder of why many called him the top net minder in this year's tournament, and a huge rebound game for him and his teammates.
It was Augustine's third start of the 2025 WJC and this was his best start by far. He opened the tournament giving up four goals on 22 shots in a 10-4 blowout victory over Germany. His second start was an overtime loss against Finland, where he managed to stop 40 shots but still didn't look as good as he did during the 2024 tournament.
But then this start against Canada happened and Augustine reminded the entire global stage why he was the awarded the best goaltender of the tournament in 2024. If he can continue this level of play, the United States will have an excellent opportunity to repeat as gold medalists.
Augustine is continuing to polish his resume as a top prospect in the Red Wings organization. The team selected him in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, and he's been a standout with the United States Junior Team and with Michigan State University.
This year, he's one of the best goalie in the NCAA. After posting a .917 save percentage as a freshman with the Spartans, he's leveld up as a sophomore. Through his first 17 starts this year, he's 12-3-2 with a .930 save percentage and a dazzling 2.03 goals against average and two shutouts.
