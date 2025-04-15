Wild Control Playoff Destiny Against Ducks
The Minnesota Wild have one final regular-season game before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. The Wild have yet to clinch their spot in the postseason, but they control their own destiny in their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
If the Wild defeat the Ducks, it will clinch the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and set up an opening-round matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.
One factor favoring the Wild is their success against the Ducks this season. In two previous meetings, the Wild have dominated. They defeated the Ducks 5-2 in their first meeting and then again 5-1 two months later. A perfect 3-0 record against Anaheim would clinch the postseason for Minnesota.
Needing a win, the Wild will turn to superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov. After missing a few months of action, he's been back in the lineup the past three games. He's recorded four points in that time and the Wild have look revitalized by his return.
Kaprizov's been a nuisance to the Ducks as well. In two games against the Ducks this season, he's recorded three goals and three assists for six points. Simply put, the Ducks have no answer for the speed and creativity of Kaprizov when he's wheeling and dealing.
If the Ducks spoil the Wild's plans, rookie winger Cutter Gauthier is key. The first-year player has been red-hot over the last five games. He's recorded five goals in that span and improved his season totals to 20 goals, 23 assists, and 43 points in 80 games. As the season winds down, Gauthier has shown he can be a staple in Anaheim's top-six for years to come.
The Wild control their destiny tonight. If they are in fact a playoff team, they will take care of business against the Ducks. Otherwise, they leave the door open for the Calgary Flames to continue their unlikely pursuit of a playoff berth.
One other note in this game is it could be the NHL debut of Wild prospect Zeev Buium. After completing his NCAA career, Buium projects to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!