Canadiens Prospect Wastes No Time Making Difference
I didn’t even take a full period for top prospect Ivan Demidov to make an impact with the Montreal Canadiens. Before the first period between the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks could come to an end, Demidov made the most of his NHL debut.
Through his first few shifts with the Canadiens, Demidov picked up the first goal and assist of his NHL career.
Six minutes into the frame, Demidov showed off his awareness and stick-handling ability by finding an open lane towards the net and setting up Alex Newhook with a perfect pass. Newhook beat Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead, and secure Demidov’s first career point.
Demidov’s hands were on display again later in the period when a stretch pass was sent all the way behind the Blackhawks net. The puck bounced out front where Demidov was breaking to pick up the loose puck.
Without any hesitation, Demidov deked Soderblom and had an entire open net to work with. Demidov didn’t miss and extended the Canadiens lead to 2-0 on his first career shot on goal.
Fans at the Bell Centre went nuts for the best prospect the Canadiens organization has seen in a long time.
According to the NHL, Demidov, 19, became the third teenager to scored a goal in their NHL debut as a member of the Canadiens.
The Canadiens made it to the end of the first period with a 2-1 lead, with Demidov playing a crucial role in both tallies.
Demidov is arriving at the right time as the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach. If the Canadiens can seal a win over the Blackhawks, they will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2021.
