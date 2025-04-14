Bruins Holding Firm With Front Office After Disaster Season
The Boston Bruins have had a season to forget in 2024-25, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with numerous controversial and franchise altering decisions throughout the year. From tough contract talks with star goalie Jeremy Swayman, to a head coach firing, to trading captain Brad Marchand, the Bruins are ready for a new chapter in Boston.
While plenty of changes have already arrived for the Bruins, there won’t be any sweeping moves within the front office. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Bruins have no plans of moving on from general manager Don Sweeney or president and alternate governor Cam Neely.
Seravalli notes that Sweeney and Neely are on the same page with the direction of the Bruins, even after one of the worst seasons the franchise has seen in recent memory.
The Bruins' current .456 points percentage is the lowest the organization has seen since the 1999-00 season. With two games remaining, the Bruins have a 32-39-9 record and are last in the Eastern Conference.
After eight-straight years in the playoffs, the Bruins are getting a long offseason and plenty of time for the front office to begin shaping for the future.
Superstar forward David Pastrnak will still be around, as will Swayman between the pipes. The Bruins will likely start their offseason by searching for a permanent coach to replace interim Joe Sacco.
It’s possible Sacco sheds the interim title and becomes full-time head coach, but the Bruins are sure to start their search outside of Boston.
Sweeney and Neely have a similar vision for the Bruins after the 2024-25 season, and they'll have a lot of time to execute their plan.
