Sharks Captain Expected to Announce Retirement
It’s been over a year since San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture last played an NHL game. The Sharks captain has been out since due to injury, and his career is reportedly coming to an end because of it.
The Sharks announced that Couture and team general manager, Mike Grier, would hold an upcoming press conference. Shortly after that announcement was made, insider Frank Seravalli revealed the reason for the press conference: due to the lingering injury concerns, Couture will announce his retirement from the league.
Couture’s retirement would conclude a 15-season career, all of which was spent with the Sharks. The organization selected him with the ninth overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft, and he’s been an integral piece of the franchise ever since.
In his career, Couture developed into one of the best scorers in franchise history. He hit the 30-goal mark three times, the 20-goal mark 10 times, and logged 323 total tallies over 933 NHL contests. He’s also collected 378 assists to earn 701 total points. He ranks fourth in the franchise’s history in scoring, trailing Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.
He was also a clutch postseason performer, picking up 101 points in 116 playoff games. He led the Sharks to the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they lost the series.
His best NHL season came in 2018-2019. Over 81 games, he scored 27 goals and added 43 assists to finish with 70 points.
Without Couture, the Sharks will begin the process of annointing a new captain. Top overall pick Macklin Celebrini is a likely choice for future captain, but he’s still a teenager. The organization is moving into a new chapter, and the retirement of their captain is a defining moment in the team’s rebuilding process.
