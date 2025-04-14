Devils Forward Suspended for Dirty Hit Against Islanders
The New Jersey Devils will play the final two games of the 2024-25 regular season without depth forward Paul Cotter. In the Devils meeting with the New York Islanders, Cotter landed an illegal check to the head of Adam Pelech.
Cotter was given a match penalty for his hit against Pelech, forcing the Devils to play a man down for the second half of the game. The NHL Department of Player Safety stepped in an handed Cotter extra discipline.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Cotter for two games for his illegal hit. The Devils only have two games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season, making Cotter eligible to return in time for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Cotter laid the hit on Pelech while the score was still tied at 0-0, as Pelech attempted to dump a loose puck back into the Devils’ zone. As Pelech completed his dump, Cotter decided not to avoid contact and leaned his shoulder into Pelech’s face.
According to the NHL, Cotter made Pelech’s head the main point of contact in his hit. They also state that Cotter made no attempt to avoid a completely avoidable play.
Pelech was able to get off the ice on his own power and was noticeably upset with Cotter following the check to the head. Pelech left the ice with blood dripping down his nose and face.
Pelech’s status for the final two Islanders’ games of the season is unknown.
The NHL notes that Cotter will forfeit $8,072.92 as part of the suspension.
