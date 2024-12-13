Wild Claim Former Oilers Defenseman
The Minnesota Wild have added to their blue line, and not by trade. After the Edmonton Oilers placed him on waivers, the Wild stepped in and claimed 27-year-old defenseman Travis Dermott.
The last few years haven’t been easy for Dermott, but the Wild are willing to be the next team to give him a chance. Dermott played 10 games with the Oilers before his placement on waivers, and he did not record a single point.
During the 2023-24 season, Dermott suited up for 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes and picked up seven points (2G-5A).
Originally a second-round draft pick (34th overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015, Dermott has played 339 games at the NHL level over eight seasons. He’s notched 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 total points in that time.
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Dermott signed a one-year contract with the Oilers that earns him $775,000 against the salary cap.
The Wild have injuries piling up, especially on their blue line. Just before it was announced Dermott had been claimed, the Wild placed defenseman Jacob Middleton on long-term injured reserve.
Middleton joins top-line defender Jonas Brodin on the shelf, both dealing with upper-body injuries.
Dermott will join the Wild and likely get another crack at an NHL lineup. It didn’t take long for him to turn into an NHL journeyman after five seasons with the Maple Leafs.
