Wild Want Even More From Superstar Forward
It didn’t take Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov long to sign a contract with one of the biggest salaries in the NHL. After just one year with the Wild, Kaprizov signed a five-year deal worth $9 million annually. Kaprizov’s lucrative contract kicked off with the 2021-22 season.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin believed at the time signing Kaprizov to such a large salary was the right move, and so far things have paid off. The Wild haven’t had a deep playoff run since Kaprizov signed on the dotted line, but he’s emerged as one of the best young talents in the game.
In 278 games with the Wild, Kaprizov has scored 160 goals and 170 assists for 330 total points. Highlighted by a 108-point season in 2021-22, Guerin and the Wild know Kaprizov has another level to his game.
The 2023-24 season started slow for Kaprizov, and Guerin is hoping for more in the early stages of the upcoming season.
“Even though Kirill had almost 100 points and 46 goals, we want him to get off to a better start,” Guerin said to Responsible Gambler.
Kaprizov finished the year with 96 points (46G-50A), but there is a belief that eclipsing 100 points is the minimum for someone of his talent. If Kaprizov does reach his expectations, however, it could come with another high price tag.
There are two years remaining on Kaprizov’s current deal, but with an increasing salary cap and comparable players signing massive deals, the Wild know they might have to open the pocketbooks.
“We’re going into a whole different world with contracts,” Guerin said to rg.org. “They’re getting bigger, and that’s just because the business is bigger and bigger and better and better.”
Guerin understands that the NHL is growing financially, and player salaries will also increase as a result, but he’s not letting that worry him when it’s time for contract talks with his star player.
“I don’t push the panic button or start diving into what-ifs though right now,” Guerin said. “We’re two years away from Kirill being a free agent…. We just have to be ready for it when the time comes.”
If Kaprizov keeps up his outstanding pace, leads the Wild back to the playoffs, and helps in a deep run, he could easily become one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. $9 million annually is just the start for Kaprizov.
