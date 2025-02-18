Wild Center Steals Show in Sweden's Win Over USA
The Minnesota Wild are well represented at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Between five players representing the United States and Sweden, the organization had multiple opportunities to cheer on its own.
A pair of young pillars for the Wild will play for gold with the United States, but one of their most impressive players at the tournament was Sweden center Joel Eriksson-Ek. The 28-year-old veteran has been a staple in the Minnesota lineup since being a first-round draft pick in 2015 but is often overlooked around the NHL.
However, he made a strong statement in three games for Sweden, and he should use that as a springboard for the rest of the 2025 campaign for Minnesota. Eriksson-Ek was one of Sweden's most dependable forwards at the 4 Nations, and he quickly became the go-to player.
In the team's final game against the United States, Eriksson-Ek was Sweden's top forward. He was crucial in Sweden's 2-1 victory over the USA, and he didn't need to record a point to do so. His net-front presence was a thorn in the side of goaltenders all tournament long, and it helped Sweden score the game-winning goal in this contest.
Utilizing his 6'3", 210-pound frame, Eriksson-Ek loves to park in front of the goalie when his team has possession. He's excellent at screening the goalie and getting his stick on shots and rebounds, making him the ideal net-front presence. Sweden scored their second goal of the game against Team USA with Eriksson-Ek in the crease of American goalie Jake Oettinger. Eriksson-Ek's linemate Jesper Bratt fired a wrist shot on goal, and Oettinger was caught unaware due to the screen in front of him.
Erikson-Ek's two-way game was critical for Sweden and another reason he logged more ice time for his home country with each passing game. He played over 17 minutes in the first game against Canada, then upped it to 19 minutes against Finland, and finished the tournament with 28 shifts and 22:40 minutes of ice time.
With less than 30 games remaining in the regular season, Eriksson-Ek hopes to build on a strong 4 Nations Face-Off. If he can bring that dominating, two-way game to the Wild lineup, they will be one of the most dangerous teams down the stretch.
