Team Canada Ready for Rematch With USA
If you thought Team USA against Team Canada in a round-robin match at the 4 Nations Face-Off was an intense and entertaining game, the rematch is about to be even better. Thanks to Team Canada’s win over Finland, they clinched their spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game to take on the United States in what will once again be must-see television.
In their first meeting, three fights broke out in the opening nine seconds between Team Canada and Team USA. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk did their best Bash Brothers impression by being the first two to drop the gloves for Team USA, with J.T. Miller following suit after the first whistle.
When asked by Jackie Redmond of TNT if more fights are suspected against the United States, Team Canada star Nathan MacKinnon just said, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”
In their first meeting, Canada and USA combined for 36 penalty minutes and 63 hits.
There might not be as many gloves dropped in the championship game, but the intensity is sure to be at an all-time high.
Matthew Tkachuk said following Team USA's win that it was their time and are looking to takeover as the premier hockey country. Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington said the Canadians will keep a level head no matter the noise.
“He's trying to make some noise, which he likes to do," Binnington said. "We’re just gonna stick to our job here and focus on one game at a time, one period at a time.”
Team Canada believes they were close to catching Team USA in their first meeting. They'll have to bring their best to get the upper hand on the Americans.
“We feel like we can beat those guys,” MacKinnon said after the win over Finland. “We plan on playing a little better Thursday.”
The first meeting between the United States and Canada averaged 4.4 million viewers, peaking at 5.2 million people watching in America alone. With a championship on the line, and a precedent of heat between the two teams already set, the viewership numbers are sure to skyrocket on Thursday.
People have been waiting for best-on-best international hockey since 2016. Now, almost a decade later, the first championship game back with the NHL’s best talent will feature Canada against the United States.
“We’ll be ready for a big one Thursday,” Connor McDavid told Sportsnet.
