Wild Blast Connor McDavid for Dirty Play
The Minnesota Wild aren’t happy with their recent 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, but they’re even more upset that they may be without a key forward after a questionable play. Wild forward Marcus Johansson did not return for the third period due to catching a sneaky elbow from Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.
It’s hard to see on a replay, but if you look closely, you can see McDavid slyly lift his elbow into Johansson’s face before the Wild forward falls to the ice in pain.
There was no penalty on the play, and the rest of the Wild locker room was livid. Late in the second period of a tie game, the Wild believe McDavid got away with a dirty play.
“It’s horse---,” Wild forward Jacob Middleton said before comparing to if some of his teammates would have done the same thing. “What do you think happens? I understand the refs have a hard job, but that was chicken---. I don’t care that he’s the best player in the world.”
It is a quick play that if you blink you may miss it, but Johansson’s Wild teammates wanted answers. According to Joel Eriksson Ek, an official said Johansson caught himself in the face with his own stick.
Wild head coach John Hynes showed a referee the exact replay but was unhappy about the official’s response. So much so, he didn’t want to repeat it postgame.
“You know what? I don’t even want to go down that road because it would probably infuriate you more than it infuriates me right now,” Hynes said. “Not a good answer. Let me put it that way.”
The Athletic’s Michael Russo mentions that Johansson has a history of concussions and McDavid’s elbow may have threatened another one.
The Wild are currently diagnosing Johansson with an upper-body injury.
McDavid was just on the receiving end of a play that got Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe some extra discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety, but it's safe to assume there will be nothing coming after this incident.
McDavid may be the greatest hockey player in the world, but the Wild don't see his skill when he's pulling sneaky dirty plays like this.
