Wild Must Find Rhythm Down Stretch
The Minnesota Wild were one of the top teams in the Western Conference for most of the season, but recent weeks haven’t been as successful. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs closing in, the Wild have found themselves battling to stay alive in the wild card race.
Through 72 games, the Wild hold a 41-28-5 record for 87 standings points, tied with the red-hot St. Louis Blues. It’s not likely the Wild drop completely out of playoff contention, but they’ll want to find a much better rhythm as the regular season winds down.
Since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Wild have gone 8-9-1 in 18 games, getting out scored 52-39 in that time. Gaining just 17 standings points out of a possible 36 isn’t an ideal way to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference.
Superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov has been out of the lineup since late January, making things tougher on the Wild, but it’s still crucial they start picking up the pace.
Kaprizov could have been an MVP hopeful had he stayed healthy, notching 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points in just 37 games played.
The 27-year-old star should be ready for the playoffs, but the Wild need to secure their spot first. The Blues are likely going to pass them in the wild card race, forcing Minnesota to the eight seed.
Teams like the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are multiple wins behind the Wild, but they’re fighting for their playoff lives. If one of the Canucks or Flames go on a run and the Wild remain stagnant, it’s fair to think their playoff spot could be in jeopardy.
Moneypuck.com gives the Wild an 87% chance at making the playoffs, but they have some stiff competition ahead.
Six of their last eight games are against teams either in a playoff spot or in desperation mode to stay in the race. Two of their final three come against the Canucks and Flames, in Vancouver and Calgary.
The odds are in their favor, but the Wild have to turn up the heat and play with their own desperation as the Stanley Cup Playoffs close in.
