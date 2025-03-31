Penn State Makes Program History at Frozen Four
The Penn State Nittany Lions are heading to their first Frozen Four semi-finals ever following a shocking overtime victory over the University of Connecticut. Penn State captured the Allentown Regional Final against UConn after sophomore winger Matthew DiMarsico scored the game-winner in the extra period.
With the victory, Penn State advances to the Frozen Four semi-finals for the first time in program history. It’s a huge accomplishment for the program that has existed at the Division I level since the 2012-2013 season. In just over a decade, PSU has gone from club sport to one of the four teams vying for the 2025 national title.
The duo of DiMarsico and freshman center Charlie Cerrato is becoming quite the problem in this tournament. The pair combined for two goals and three assists in their opening-round victory over the University of Maine, and they flashed brilliance again against UConn. Cerrato finished with another multi-point game and made an incredible pass to DiMarsico for the game winner. The way this pair and line is playing presents a huge matchup issue for their opponent in the semi-finals to figure out.
What’s even more impressive is that they are carrying the offensive burden while some of their other top players struggle. Aiden Fink, the Nashville Predators prospect, has just one point in two tournament games. San Jose Sharks draft pick Reese Laubach, one of the team’s top scorers during the regular season, is pointless in two games. Still, PSU has scored eight goals in two contests.
The Penn State offense is firing on all cylinders heading into the biggest game of the season. This run is a huge accomplishment already for PSU, but they hope it can continue on to the national championship game. They’ll have to go through a dangerous offensive team in Boston University. After defeating two top programs already during the tournament, there’s another chance to continue this program-defining run.
