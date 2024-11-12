Wild Superstar Early MVP Favorite
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Minnesota Wild expected more from their superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov. The 27-year-old did finish the 2023-24 season with 96 points (46G-50A), but the Wild were hoping for a hot start that would sustain through the entire year.
Through the first 15 games of the season, the Wild have gotten exactly what they wanted, and then some. With nine goals and 19 assists for 28 total points, Kaprizov is second in the NHL in scoring, behind only Nathan MacKinnon.
Kaprizov’s hot start has been noticed and has made him an early leader for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. According to a poll from ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Kaprizov received 78% of first-place ballots from a group of voters.
It’s obvious that Kaprizov has stood out from his Wild teammates, but he’s getting enough recognition that should keep him in the Hart conversation all season long. He’s been a huge reason why the Wild 10-2-3 and second in the Central Division.
For what it’s worth, that record would be good for first place in every other division in the NHL, they just so happen to be lumped with the juggernaut Winnipeg Jets.
The Wild’s 23 standings points give them a tie for second in the NHL with the 11-3-1 Florida Panthers.
Of the Wild’s 15 games played, Kaprizov has been held without a point in just three of them. Outside of that, he has 10 multi-point outings and is on pace for 153 points on the year.
Obviously, it’s not likely Kaprizov maintains that pace, but that shows just how hot of a start he’s having.
Kaprizov has never been a Hart Trophy finalist but was voted as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2021. With his skill and production taking big strides this year, if Kaprizov can help push the Wild back into the postseason, he should be a consideration for this season’s MVP.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!