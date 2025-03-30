Rangers Prospect Highlights Boston College, Denver Juggernaut Matchup
The New York Rangers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matchup between Boston College and the University of Denver. The two teams are fighting for a spot in this year's Frozen Four semi-finals, with the winner facing a dynamic Western Michigan squad.
The matchup showcases two of the top programs in the NCAA and future NHL players. Denver has a future top defender in the NHL in Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium. Boston College has a trio of forwards all predicted to be big-time players in the NHL, and Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault hopes to be the difference maker in a crucial regional finals contest.
Perreault and his linemates James Hagens and Ryan Leonard were exceptional against Bentley in their first-round matchup. Perreault kickstarted the scoring for BC, netting his 17th goal of the season. The sophomore winger once again averaged more than a point-per-game for the Eagles, and it's been a big reason why they are the top-seeded team in the tournament.
One way Perreault is especially impactful is in transition. As BC's first-round opponent, Bentley, witnessed first-hand, they pounce on loose pucks and force turnovers. Once they have the puck, it's off to the races. Perreault's elite stick-handling and high-end speed are a weapon on every shift, and it was the starting point for two of the team's tallies. Bentley's Head Coach, Andy Jones, commented on how strong BC's transition game is post-game.
"Their transition gam is fantastic," he told reporters.
The Rangers are keeping close tabs on Perreault. Many, myself included, expect him to sign his entry-level contract and finish the season in the AHL after the NCAA season ends. His offensive toolkit is vast and effective. BC doesn't lack talent, but the gifted Perreault aims to guide his team to the Frozen Four semi-finals after going through a difficult Denver squad.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!