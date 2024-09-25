Metropolitan Sleepers: Penguins Could Strike Once More
The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Their recent struggle to make it to the big dance has forced many to write off the once-dominant Penguins, but the 2024-25 season could be a turning point for the team.
The core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang aren’t getting any younger, yet they still possess the talent to help lead the Penguins. A supporting cast of Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, and Michael Bunting should push the offense forward while Marcus Pettersson continues to emerge as a top defensive talent.
There are plenty of familiar faces in the Penguins locker room, but president and general manager Kyle Dubas made numerous offseason moves that make this team a sleeper in the Metropolitan Division.
Additions of Anthony Beauvillier and Blake Lizotte should help bolster the bottom six along with Cody Glass and Kevin Hayes should bring an element of offensive depth. Rutger McGroarty was added not only as the Penguins’ new top prospect but a young face with a real chance of making the roster.
Matt Grzelcyk and Sebastian Aho were added not only to steady to defensive corps but to add competition in a massively important position.
The goaltending will look the same as Tristan Jarry wasn’t moved over the offseason and Alex Nedeljkovic is returning on a two-year contract. There was volatility between the pipes in 2023-24, but if they can calm the waters, there’s no reason why they can’t be a solid tandem.
The Penguins have a good problem at camp with so much talent to pick through. It won’t be easy cutting certain names, but the coaching staff and front office are hopeful the best names stand out from the crowd.
Between the depth additions, future assets, and numerous levels of talent, the Penguins have plenty of options to fill out a solid NHL lineup.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Penguins should be hungrier than ever to get back to the playoffs. They missed the last two playoff runs by just a few points and you can't count out someone like Crosby. Their core doesn’t have much time left and they want one last run at the Cup. The next two years will be crucial in Pittsburgh and the time to strike is now.
