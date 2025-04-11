Wild Prospect Logs Unreal Ice Time in Frozen Four Loss
The legend of the top Minnesota Wild prospect grew in his most recent NCAA contest. The University of Denver Pioneers suffered a heartbreaking double overtime loss to the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2025 Men's Frozen Four Semi-Final. It was a disappointing end for the Pioneers, who were seeking their second straight national title.
Future number one Wild defender Zeev Buium nearly carried Denver back to the national title contest. In the double overtime loss, Buium logged an incredible 51:41 minutes of ice time to lead all players in the game. College Hockey News Senior Writer Mike McMahon shared the staggering statistic via his X account. That total ice time is equivalent to 64% of the game time and was 15 more minutes played than the player logging the second-highest amount of ice time. According to McMahon, that is also one of the highest ice times recorded in NCAA history.
While Denver came up short, Buium has established himself as one of the most exciting defensive prospects to enter the NHL in the last decade. He recorded back-to-back 40+ point seasons for the Pioneers, and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this year. For many, he's the standout favorite to win the award and is the consensus top player in the country this season.
Next up for Buium is the NHL. Following the team's Frozen Four loss, he was non-committal about what's next for him.
The Wild have other plans for their top prospect. They are understandably eager to sign him to his entry-level contract and possibly get him NHL experience before the regular season ends. It's also possible that he could make his debut in the postseason. He comes with tremendous upside and the potential to be the top defender in Minnesota for years to come.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!