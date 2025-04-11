WMU Forward Becoming Coveted NCAA Free Agent
Western Michigan University is set to play in its first Frozen Four Championship in program history. It's been an incredible season for the school. The Broncos won their first conference championship, earned one of the four top seeds in the NCAA tournament, and just defeated the defending champions, the University of Denver, to secure their national title berth.
A crop of players with NHL ambitions leads the Broncos. Players like Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Alex Bump, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Joona Vaisanen, and Los Angeles Kings goalie Hampton Slukynsky all have high value in their respective organizations. But the standout player for WMU in this tournament has been captain and forward Tim Washe, and that's making him a coveted NCAA free agent.
The 6'3" Washe is playing in his fifth NCAA season with the Broncos, and he's emerged as a leader on and off the ice. In addition, he's continued to improve his two-way game, turning him into a legitimate NHL prospect. In 41 games this year, he's recorded 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points to finish tied for second on the team in scoring.
But what scouts and NHL teams find the most alluring about Washe is his physical game. His offensive improvement this season is notable and helping his case, but he projects like a future third-line center that matches up against your opponent's top line. He's tenacious in puck pursuit, limits gaps like a defensemen, and plays the body every chance he gets.
The best news for Washe? NHL scouts have been abundant at the Frozen Four, and he's stood out in all three games. In the team's opening round, overtime victory over Minnesota State, he logged over 25 minutes of ice-time, taking every important face-off and playing in every high-danger situation.
On a team of talented, future NHL players, Washe has been the engine driving them. They've been the best team of the tournament. Now, they are one win away from their first-ever national title and that could be the catalyst for Washe to ink a contract with an NHL franchise.
