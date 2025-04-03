NCAA Reveals Three Hobey Baker Finalists
The 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner will soon be named, as the three Hat Trick Finalists were released. The Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals, and Tampa Bay Lightning were all represented in the announcement, with three of their top prospects in the running to be named the best college player of the year.
The three finalists are the University of Denver and Wild defenseman Zeev Buium, Michigan State and Lightning forward Isaac Howard, and Boston College and Capitals winger Ryan Leonard. The trio dominated the collegiate ranks this past season, and each projects to be an impact player at the NHL level.
Leonard recorded his second 30-goal season as a sophomore for Boston College. He netted 30 goals and 49 points in 37 games for BC to lead the NCAA. He was instrumental in the Eagles finishing the regular season as the number one team in the country. The season ended in disappointing fashion, but Leonard is now in the NHL with the Caps and is likely to see time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Buium is hoping to lead the University of Denver to back-to-back national titles as its top defender. He's dominant on the ice, can play endless minutes, and is a high-intelligence defender. He scored 13 goals and 48 points in 40 games, and he's the biggest reason why the Pioneers are in the Frozen Four Semi-Finals.
Howard, the Lightning's recent first-round pick, exploded offensively for the Spartans. He led the team in scoring with 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games. His scoring took a huge step forward in every way this past season, and he added a high level of playmaking and shooting skills to his already impressive skating ability.
It's going to be an incredibly difficult decision to crown the 2025 Hobey Baker winner. Each of these players has put together award-worthy seasons and should be recognized.
