Red Wings, Jets Next to Ink Big Deals
The Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets still have business to take care as each organization makes its final preparations for training camp in a few weeks. The Red Wings have two pivotal restricted free agents, forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider, still in need of a new contract. The Jets are trying to agree to terms with their own RFA, forward Cole Perfetti.
The Carolina Hurricanes just agreed to terms with their RFA Seth Jarvis on a new deal, and it's likely the domino that needed to fall for the Jets and Wings to complete their own negotiations. Jarvis signed an eight-year extension with the Canes, and will carry an annual cap hit of $7.5 million.
Now the Red Wings and Jets have the most recent comparable to use in their negotiations. Jarvis, Raymond, and Perfetti are all in very similar positions. They are all 22 and just had their best offensive seasons of their young careers. Jarvis recorded 33 goals and 67 points over 81 games, while Raymond collected 31 goals and 72 points. Perfetti hasn't reached that same level of offensive production, but he did just have 19 goals and 38 points over 71 games with the Jets.
For Raymond and the Wings, Jarvis' contract should probably be the benchmark. Raymond has more upside than Jarvis and looks like the better of the two players. so it would make sense if Raymond's camp is demanding an average salary of $7.6 - $8.5 million.
For Perfetti and the Jets, Jarvis' deal is the goal. The two sides will likely come to a short-term, bridge deal while he continues to produce more offensively. If he can add to his scoring totals, a Jarvis-type contract becomes available for Perfetti around 2026 or 2027. In the meantime, the Jets and Perfetti should find an agreement that pays him between $3.5 - $5 million annually.
Regardless of where these contract talks wind up, everyone involved is feeling the pressure. Training camps begin this month, and there's now just weeks remaining to secure new deals before the season begins. RFA's and their organizations have until December 1st to sign a contract, or the player won't be able to play in the 2024-2025 season. There's still time, but the deadline is looming. Now that Jarvis and the Hurricanes paved the way, don't be surprised if Lucas Raymond or Cole Perfetti are signing their new contracts in the coming weeks.
