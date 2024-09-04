Former Senators Calder Trophy Finalist Heading to Switzerland
The Ottawa Senators are hoping this upcoming season will be an organization-changing one. Missing the playoffs every season since their 2017 appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Senators have waited long enough to return to prominence. With a core of promising players like Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson and a new head coach, there is a growing belief that they can move up in the Atlantic Division.
One player the Senators won't have is forward Dominik Kubalik. After just one season in Ottawa, the Czechian forward is heading to Europe to continue his professional career. He signed a contract with HC Ambri Piotta in Switzerland and the team shared the news via their X account.
Kubalik returns to the Ambri Piotta after spending his last two seasons before jumping to the NHL there. He broke through in North America as a winger with the Chicago Blackhawks. As a rookie, he scored 30 goals and added 16 assists for 46 points, and was a finalist for the 2020 Calder Trophy as the league's best first-year player.
He followed up his rookie year with two solid seasons, but never matched the goal total he registered as a rookie. He scored 15 and 17 goals in those campaigns, and the Blackhawks opted not to re-sign him after the 2021-2022 season.
Kubalik joined the Detroit Red Wings for the 2022-2023 season and re-found his scoring touch. Over 81 games with the Wings, he hit the 20-goal mark for the first time since his rookie year, and finished with 45 points.
This past year, he signed with the Ottawa Senators, hoping to continue his second-line scoring abilities. Things didn't pan out in Canada's capital, as he finished the year with just 11 goals over 74 games.
After his worst year in the NHL, Kubalik is seeking greener pastures with a familiar organization. During the 2018-2019 season with HC Ambri Piotta, Kubalik was the team's best player. He recorded 25 points and tacked on 32 assists to lead the club in scoring. Now, at 29 years old, he's set to be the team's best player and leading scorer again.
