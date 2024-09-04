Look: Utah Gives First Look at On-Ice Jerseys
The Utah Hockey Club has yet to officially pick a name and mascot since moving away from the Arizona Coyotes, but their on-ice uniforms have officially been revealed. The newest head-to-toe look was revealed at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Washington D.C.
Photographed by Sammi Silber of the Hockey News, Utah’s official on-ice uniforms were seen for the first time.
Donned by Josh Doan, son of Coyotes’ legend Shane Doan, the uniform now features new mountain blue and white stripes. When unveiled at the 2024 NHL Draft, Utah gave their incoming prospects a fully black jersey with “UTAH” written diagonally across the sweater.
The diagonal lettering is still present on the official on-ice uniforms and the stripes are also present on the socks. The official colors for the Utah Hockey Club are rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.
Not in clear view, but it’s clear there is a patch on both shoulders of Utah’s jersey. Likely an “inaugural season” patch to commemorate the organization’s first year in Utah. The logo for the inaugural season has already been painted on the ice at their practice facility.
What was seen at the Rookie Showcase is just Utah’s home uniform as the away jerseys are yet to officially be revealed. The road uniforms are expected to be white sweaters with inverse striping.
No other advertising or sponsorship patches have been placed on Utah’s jersey.
Utah is yet to announce the name of their team but has narrowed the list down to six finalists. Those names are the Blizzard, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, Yeti or sticking with Hockey Club and go by HC. The ownership group expects to have an identity, mascot, logos, and branding will be ready for the 2025-26 season.
Doan, meanwhile, is likely to make Utah's NHL roster out of training camp. His presence at the Rookie Showcase shows the kind of belief the team has in him and early projections place him as a third-line winger.
