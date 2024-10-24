Canadiens Already Looking at Trades
The expectation for the Montreal Canadiens heading into 2024-25 wasn’t exactly to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but certainly take big steps forward with their young squad. After seven games, the Canadiens are 2-4-1 and sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.
Despite the tough start to the year, the Canadiens might try and become buyers at the trade deadline. According to Pierre Lebrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, general manager Kent Hughes is already making calls about possible moves.
“What I’m being told… GM Kent Hughes has started to call around,” LeBrun said. “Doing his due diligence. At least getting a sense of what potentially is out there.”
Even if the Canadiens don’t make the playoffs, they at least want to make the 2024-25 season interesting and play meaningful hockey down the stretch of the year. To play meaningful games, they’re going to need improvements in certain areas, and the front office might already be on the lookout for options.
“I think the Canadiens would be open to making a move here that would help shakeup the makeup,” LeBrun said.
LeBrun also made sure to note that nothing is going to happen on the trade front anytime soon. It’s still early in the season and trade aren’t common in the first couple of months of play.
The Canadiens do, however, appear to be opening the lines and are beginning to keep tabs on is going on with the NHL’s trade block. If a piece that they deem could help their roster both in the short and long term, they might be all over it.
“The reality though is that there are almost no trades this time of year,” LeBrun said. “I don’t think there’s anything immanent for Montreal. But, I think it’s noteworthy the Habs aren’t just sitting there.”
The Canadiens are hungry to win. They’ve got one of the best young cores in the sport and plenty of room to grow into juggernauts. Adding at the deadline, regardless of standing, might be the focus in Montreal.
