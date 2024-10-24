Islanders Get Update on Injured Forward
The New York Islanders were expecting forward Anthony Duclair to be out on a long-term basis. In a recent update, the Islanders revealed a timeline for Duclair as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
According to the Islanders, Duclair is set to miss the next 4-6 weeks. It’s not an awfully long time, but a huge blow for a team that already struggles to produce on offense.
Duclair is one of the newest Islanders and in five games already scored two goals and added an assist for three points on the year. In 568 total games in the NHL, he has notched 148 goals and 158 assists for 306 total points.
The Islanders averaged 2.99 goals per game in 2023-24 and are already off to a slow start defensively. In six games played, the Islanders have scored 14 total goals and hold a 2-2-2 record.
Duclair’s two goals are in a five-way tie for the most on the Islanders.
The 2024-25 season is Duclair's first with the Islanders after signing a four-year deal worth $3.5 million annually.
4-6 weeks puts Duclair’s return to the ice somewhere between late November and mid-December. The Islanders knew it was going to be a lengthy recovery, but only missing a month seems to be a decent outcome and avoids complete disaster.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!