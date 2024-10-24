Maple Leafs Get Major Goalie Injury News
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a variety of changes this summer. From hiring a new coach, to annointing star Auston Matthews as new team captain, to the signing of defender Chris Tanev, the Leafs have an entirely new look in 2024 and 2025.
One of the biggest changes for the Maple Leafs is their tandem in net. Out went Ilya Samsonov via free agency and in came Stanley Cup-winner Anthony Stolarz to pair with Joseph Woll. The idea was that Woll would be the main guy in net with Stolarz around to start as needed and in case the Leafs needed to make a change.
The issue for Woll, both this season and throughout his young career, is staying healthy. He's struggled with injuries ever since turning pro and it's consistently hampered him from reaching his fullest potential. This season got off on the wrong foot, as he's been out since the start of the regular season with a groin injury. A few weeks later, however, the team is getting some positive news.
The team announced that they activated Woll from the injured reserve and subsequently sent the team's third goalie, Dennis Hildeby, back to the AHL to clear a roster spot. The transaction guarantees that Woll will be back in the lineup when they take on the St. Louis Blues, and he's likely to get the start as he returns to 100% health.
Last year was the big breakout campaign for Woll. Over 23 starts, he posted a record of 12-11-1 with a 2.94 goals against average and save percentage of .907%. It was enough to convince the Leafs' front office that they could ride with him into the future.
Woll has been with the Maple Leafs for the entirety of his NHL career. They drafted him in the third round of the 2016 draft. The American-born puck-stopped made his NHL debut during the 2021-2022 season and has been increasing his role with the team in the years since.
