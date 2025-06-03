Canadiens KHL Prospect Joining Development Camp
The Montreal Canadiens have one of the best groups of prospects in the entire NHL and it’s only getting stronger as each youngster continues to develop into professionals. With a 2025 development camp right around the corner, a key Russian prospect is expected to make his way to Montreal.
A fourth-round draft pick (110th overall) of the Canadiens in 2023, Bogdan Konyushkov is looking for his first crack at the NHL. The 22-year-old defenseman has logged three seasons at the KHL level and has been emerging as a key playmaker in Russia.
Over his 197 games with Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo, Konyushkov picked up 70 points with 59 helpers.
Konyushkov is excited for his opportunity with the Canadiens, telling RG he wasted no time in making sure he had all of his legal documents ready for the trip overseas.
“I've already received my visa and will fly to Canada this summer,” Konyushkov said. “I couldn’t go last summer because I didn’t have a passport. As soon as I got one, I immediately applied for a visa.”
The Canadiens are familiar with KHL prospects and have a budding success story on their hands with one of the most anticipated prospects in recent memory. Forward Ivan Demidov was watched closely all year in the KHL, then made noise right away when he made it to North America.
Both being natives of Russia and prospects for the same NHL team, Konyushkov and Demidov have grown close.
“I wasn't surprised that Ivan went over in the spring,” Konyushkov said. “We discussed this possibility when we played together for the national team, so it wasn't a surprise to me. I was happy when he scored in his very first NHL game.”
Regardless of what’s in store for Konyushkov, he’s looking to continue improving his game and developing as a professional hockey player. He’ll get the opportunity to show the Canadiens front office what he’s capable of at development camp and give glimpses of what might be in store in Montreal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!