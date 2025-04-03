Canadiens, Bruins Reversing Roles in Latest Rivalry Meeting
The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are one of the biggest rivalries in the NHL. The two Original Six teams have met more times than any other two teams in the history of the league and they've frequently combined for some of the best games.
The Bruins and Canadiens meet one more time this regular season, but things will be different this time around. Over the past few years, it's the Bruins who have been pushing towards the postseason. Boston's Stanley Cup window has remained wide open for most of the past decade, while the Canadiens have tried to rebuild their historic franchise.
This season, the roles are reversed.
The Bruins enter this game downtrodden and as the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the fewest points in the conference. They traded away their captain and multiple key pieces at this year's deadline, and the result is that the remaining roster is limited and unimposing.
Despite the disappointing season, the Bruins have the chance to play spoiler to their fiercest rival. Boston was victorious in the teams' previous two meetings this season, and they are looking for a clean sweep of the season series tonight.
The Canadiens enter as the final playoff team in the East, desperately fending off the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets with several games remaining. The Habs hope to surprise the NHL with their young and motivated squad, and a win over their rival will go a long way.
The Canadiens need to keep winning in order to secure their spot and make the postseason. The Bruins are hoping to play spoilers to the Habs and wreck their season plans. Just a few years ago, the roles in this situation would be reversed. Now, however, the Canadiens are on the edge of becoming a contending team while the Bruins reassess and determine how to move forward.
