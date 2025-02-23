Bruins Star Out for Season
Hampus Lindholm's season is seemingly done for the Boston Bruins. The star defender suffered a patellar fracture early in the season and hasn't played since November 12th. The injury required surgery and he was ruled out for the long term.
There was hope from Lindholm and the Bruins that he might recover in time for the end of the regular season or postseason, but that hope was eliminated at a recent press conference. The team's general manager, Don Sweeney, provided a status update on Lindholm and fellow star defender Charlie McAvoy. Regarding Linholm, Sweeney stated that he will unlikely play again this season. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe was one of several reporters to share the update from Sweney.
The season-ending injury is a huge blow to the Bruins and their playoff hopes. They are currently a lone point back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and getting the 31-year-old top-four defenseman back would've helped their playoff chances immensely.
Lindholm has been with the Bruins since the team acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. His first full season with Boston was electric. Over 80 games played, he recorded 10 goals and 43 assists for 53 points. He followed that with 26 points in 73 games last season while skating north of 23 minutes per game.
This update could also seal the Bruins' playoff fate this season. The organization has been struggling this season, from the offseason negotiation with goalie Jeremy Swayman to now. With their top two defenders out for an unknown period, the Bruins may be surrendering. Boston.com writer Connor Ryan shared a similar sentiment via his X account after the latest Sweeney press conference.
"Sure feels like Sweeney and the Bruins are finally waving the white flag on this year," he wrote. Expect to see them listening to offers on several roster players before the deadline."
